SCIGRIP Acquires Glue Boss

SCIGRIP recently announced it has completed the acquisition of Glue Boss Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturer of high-performance surfacing adhesives. Glue Boss reportedly will join Integra Adhesives in the SCIGRIP family. The Glue Boss name will remain, with products available for order through the current Glue Boss and SCIGRIP distribution outlets. Manufacturing will reportedly remain in Indiana for the immediate future, but will eventually move to SCIGRIP.

“We are excited to welcome Glue Boss into the SCIGRIP and IPS family and to continue its tradition of excellence in delivering high quality, innovative products for the surfacing industry,” said John Reeves, president of SCIGRIP. “Together with Glue Boss, SCIGRIP will be even better positioned to serve our valued customers and improve our surfacing product offerings, especially in the stone marketplace.”

For more information, visit www.scigrip.com or www.glueboss.com.