CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Ribbon Blender Features

New features are being offered on ribbon blenders from this company. Materials are reportedly blended by a horizontal agitator consisting of inner and outer helical ribbons within a U-shaped trough. The ribbons are pitched to move materials in an axial and radial flow pattern.

The pictured model 42N-120SS, a 120-cu-ft ribbon blender, is equipped with the following new features: solid agitator shaft with angled, leading-edged ribbons to prevent material buildup; scrapers welded to the spokes and ribbons, having a close tolerance (1/8 in.) to the end walls; clear view polycarbonate on the cover and shaft guards; air-purged mechanical shaft seals with replaceable Teflon seal faces; and a pneumatically operated spherical disc valve that provides a large opening and minimizes dead space.

