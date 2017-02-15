Shurtape Acquires Syntac Coated Products

Shurtape Technologies LLC recently announced the acquisition of Syntac Coated Products LLC, a designer and manufacturer of specialty adhesive coated products. Together, the companies reportedly will offer a portfolio that includes cloth and duct, masking and paper, packaging, foil, film, double-coated and transfer tapes, in addition to packaging dispensers and equipment for automated and manual case sealing applications.

“The combination of Shurtape and Syntac enhances our ability to support our customers through expanded research and development capacity, broadened production capabilities and global distribution,” said Stephen Shuford, CEO Shurtape Technologies. “We are excited about the future and look forward to the growth that this merger makes possible for ourselves and for our valued customers.”

For more information, visit www.syntacusa.com or www.shurtape.com.