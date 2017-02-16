Green Biologics, Jungbunzlauer Ladenburg Announce Bio-Based Materials Collaborate

Green Biologics Inc. recently announced a collaborative project with Jungbunzlauer Ladenburg GmbH, the German operating unit of Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG in Basel, Switzerland. Jungbunzlauer received its first shipment of 100%-renewable BioPure™ n-butanol from Green Biologics, and aims to produce bio-based CITROFOL® BI (tributyl citrate) and bio-based CITROFOL® BII (acetyl tributyl citrate) for its customers, with commercial shipments beginning next month.

“Jungbunzlauer is an outstanding collaboration partner for Green Biologics,” said Timothy G. Staub, global vice president of business development. “As the global leader in natural ingredients built off its core strengths in citric, lactic and gluconic acids, and xanthan gums, Jungbunzlauer has been committed to sustainability for 150 years. We are delighted to be working exclusively with Jungbunzlauer on the global introduction of bio-based citrate derivatives.”

“Sustainability has been a key principle of Jungbunzlauer since our founding in 1867,” said Hans-Peter Froschauer, product group manager of specialties at Jungbunzlauer. “With our mission, ‘From nature to ingredients,’ we believe that renewable products are essential for the future success of our customers in many evolving markets, including our CITROFOL BI and CITROFOL BII customers. The opportunity for bio-based plasticizers in personal care, healthcare, bio-polymers and many other industrial applications is immense and it is global. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration with Green Biologics.”

For more information, visit www.greenbiologics.com or www.jungbunzlauer.com.