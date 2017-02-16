ROBNOR RESINLAB: Epoxy Resin

PX901C is a new epoxy resin that offers heat resistance and dimensional stability. Available in beige or black, PX901C reportedly provides end users high electrical insulation, low shrinkage and chemical resistance.

The high abrasion resistance of PX901C reportedly allows it to be hard-wearing and retain its surface finish for longer. The resin is thermally conductive and has an operating temperature of up to 220°C. Typical applications for PX901C reportedly include castings, circuitboard components, and electrical insulation, as well as applications in the printing industry.

For more information, visit www.robnor-resinlab.com.