AMETEK Brookfield Offers Viscosity Course

AMETEK Brookfield recently announced it is offering a “Practical Course on Viscosity Measurements.” This course was reportedly created to help its viscometer users to comprehend the functionality of their instrument, solve the mysteries of fluid behavior and rheology, and create successful and repeatable viscosity test methods for use in both research and development and QA/QC environments. The course is offered at the company’s Middleboro, Mass., headquarters and major cities across the U.S.

The one-day course can help users get the most out of viscometer and rheometer measurements by providing information, activities, and techniques that can be easily understood and immediately used. Discussion topics include how to pick a spindle/speed combination, methodology, rheology, calibration and verification checks.

For more information, visit www.brookfieldengineering.com.