PPG’s Charity Partner Program Provides $110,000 in First Year

PPG recently announced that the company’s regional charity partner program joined with employees across 12 countries and more than 60 PPG sites in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region to support selected charities with more than $110,000 in its first year. The program reportedly launched in February 2016 and supports employees who donate their time, money, and expertise to build better communities by providing corporate matching for charitable contributions and fundraising.

During 2016, employees in the region selected 24 partner organizations and raised more than $55,000 to support these partners’ initiatives. PPG then matched those donations for a total donation exceeding $110,000.

“The program encourages PPG employees to work together to create a lasting and positive impact in our global communities,” said Ken Armistead, director, corporate communications, EMEA. “In addition to raising much-needed funds to support community initiatives, the program has enhanced PPG’s relationships in local communities and strengthened bonds between employees.”

