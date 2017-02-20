Firestone Building Products to Acquire Gaco Western

Firestone Building Products Co. LLC recently announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Gaco Western, a provider of waterproofing and spray foam insulation solutions. The acquisition reportedly will strengthen Firestone’s industry position in commercial roofing and offer positions in residential and commercial building products.

“This acquisition supports our strategic plan to penetrate high-growth adjacent product segments,” said Tim Dunn, president of Firestone Building Products. “Adding Gaco’s product portfolio will expand our offering, broaden our customer base, and reaffirm our commitment to being a total solutions provider. We are now also in a position to better capitalize on rapidly growing demand for liquid coating products and are excited about the opportunity to unearth the long-term value that exists in the combination of the two businesses.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

For more information, visit www.gaco.com or www.firestonebpco.com.