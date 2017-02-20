EVONIK: Powders

The new VESTAKEEP® PEEK powders are reportedly suitable for applications that are subject to extreme mechanical, thermal, and chemical requirements. The coating material is able to withstand permanent operating temperatures of up to 250°C and is characterized by its ability to resist abrasion and chemicals.

Because of the tribological performance of coatings made from these powders, the friction between sliding surfaces can be reduced, which in turn can increase efficiency and economy of operation such as lower fuel consumption and lower CO 2 emissions in combustion engines, extended service life of bearings, or higher turbine speeds. These coatings also reportedly allow for the use of more cost-efficient substrate materials for components used in applications with sliding friction.

