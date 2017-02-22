TECHSIL: Potting Adhesive

A newly developed potting adhesive, Structalit® 8801T, is now available. This epoxy adhesive reportedly cures rapidly at low oven temperatures and was specially formulated for temperature-sensitive applications in electronics. Its resistance against oils and fuels makes it well-suited for automotive and aerospace applications.

8801T is an all-purpose beige-colored single-component epoxy adhesive developed by Techsil’s partner Panacol. It reportedly has been successfully used where strong resistance to hot kerosene and brake fluids was needed. At 100°C, this adhesive can fully cure in a few minutes. Induction curing processes can also be used to cure Structalit 8801T on ferromagnetic substances. Due to its shear thinning properties it reportedly offers improved flow control and the ability for precise dispensing on component surfaces and develops high bond strength on ceramics, metals, and many plastics.

For more information, visit www.techsil.co.uk.