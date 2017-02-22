Nordson Acquires German Soldering Company

Nordson Corp. recently announced it has acquired InterSelect GmbH, a German designer and manufacturer of selective soldering systems used in a variety of automotive, aerospace, and industrial electronics assembly applications. Founded in 2010, the business will reportedly become part of Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment.

“The InterSelect acquisition follows Nordson’s recent acquisition of ACE Production Technologies Inc., another high-quality provider of selective soldering systems, and expands our participation in an attractive growth niche within the electronics assembly market,” said Joseph Stockunas, corporate vice president for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. “InterSelect’s selective soldering solutions, like ACE’s, are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson’s existing conformal coating and optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers. InterSelect’s largely European business is an ideal complement to ACE’s strong North American presence, and we expect to leverage Nordson’s global footprint to grow both businesses more rapidly.”

InterSelect’s end markets are reportedly expected to continue growing at a mid- to high-single-digit rate over the next several years, driven by increasing electronic content in automobiles and electric vehicles, and further penetration of electronics in areas such as aerospace, industrial automation, and appliances. Going forward, Nordson intends to operate InterSelect together with ACE Production Technologies under the new name Nordson SELECT.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com.