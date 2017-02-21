DELO Receives New Product Award

DELO recently announced it has received Circuits Assembly’s New Product Introduction Award. The award reportedly recognizes new products from the past year for electronics assembly equipment, materials, software, and PCB fabrication.

The pneumatic, microdispensing jet-valve DELO-DOT PN3 won in the dispensing equipment category. An independent panel of practicing industry engineers selected the recipients, and the awards were presented during a ceremony at IPC Apex Expo, which took place February 14-16 in San Diego, Calif.

For more information, visit www.delo-adhesives.com.