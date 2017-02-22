Helminiak Named SOCMA Managing Director of Government Relations

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) recently appointed Robert F. Helminiak as managing director of government relations. In this position, he will reportedly lead the association’s advocacy efforts on issues impacting the specialty chemical industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robby to SOCMA and look forward to him leading our government relations team as we strive to build relationships with this new administration, members of Congress and other stakeholders,” said Jennifer Abril, president and CEO. “Having previously guided advocacy and compliance efforts at both the Plastics Industry Association and the National Propane Gas Association, Robby brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that we believe will be instrumental in not only increasing the visibility of our SOCMA members, but also in explaining the crucial role our innovative industry plays in creating jobs and strengthening the economy. I am confident that Robby will serve our members and the entire specialty chemical industry well in his new role.”

Helminiak previously served as vice president of science and regulatory affairs for the Plastics Industry Association, where he worked with government agencies to develop and implement programs and foster partnerships with stakeholders and other groups to benefit the plastics industry. He also handled federal, state, and local policy issues at the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute.

For more information, visit www.socma.com.