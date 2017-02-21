KREMLIN REXSON and SAMES Merge within EXEL Industries Group

KREMLIN REXSON and SAMES recently announced that they are merging within the EXEL Industries Group. The new company name will be SAMES KREMLIN.

Cédric Perres, CEO of SAMES KREMLIN, reportedly will lead the global development of the organization following these strategic lines of action: making manufacturers more competitive with a range of products, solutions, and services while delivering enhanced performance; focusing missions in industrial processes on bonding, protecting, and beautifying; and addressing industrial issues with technology and expertise.

