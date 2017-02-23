Banick to Lead Hexion Resins Segment

Hexion Inc. recently announced that Steve Banick has been named leader of the North America Commercial and Supply Chain organization within the company’s forest products resins segment. Banick will oversee Hexion’s North American wood fiber, oriented strand board, plywood, performance adhesives, laminated melamine derivatives, and wax business segments, as well as the North America supply chain function.

Banick has held multiple research and development and commercial leadership positions since joining the company in 1995. He most recently served as North American business director, plywood and LVL, and spent three years as the business director for Hexion’s European forest products business.

“Steve has been a key contributor to Hexion’s success for more than 20 years, and that experience has prepared him well to lead these key product lines,” said Craig O. Morrison, chairman, president and CEO. “This reflects not only our confidence in Steve, but our commitment to the continued growth of our North America forest products business.”

For more information, visit www.hexion.com.