Parry Elected to Celanese Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Celanese Corp. recently announced that David C. Parry has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. Parry is currently vice chairman of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Parry joined ITW in 1994 as general manager of the Devcon business. In 2010, he was named vice chairman of ITW.

“David brings more than 30 years of business, industry and management experience in key growth areas for Celanese, including performance polymers, engineered materials and industrial products,” said Mark Rohr, chairman and CEO, Celanese. “David’s valuable perspective will complement Celanese’s existing innovation and operational strengths, and we look forward to benefitting from his expertise.”

