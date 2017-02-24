Wilson Joins Cadence Chemical

Cadence Chemical, a Maroon Group LLC company, recently announced that Alexander “Sandy” Wilson has joined the organization as vice president, Principal Management Specialty Intermediates. In this newly created role, Wilson will be integrally involved with the management of existing Cadence principal supplier relationships and will work to expand product offerings.

“Sandy’s expertise with global sourcing and logistics, coupled with his ability to identify and foster new principal relationships, will be a great asset to our organization in its drive for profitable growth,” said John Wilson, president.

