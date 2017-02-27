Plaza Group Acquires Truth Chemical

The Plaza Group, a leading international petrochemical marketing firm, recently announced it has acquired Truth Chemical.

“The addition of Truth Chemical is an opportunity for immediate growth in clientele, an expansion of our product portfolio and expansion into industries not currently serviced,” said Randy Velarde, president and founder of The Plaza Group. “This acquisition is consistent with our goals for strategic synergistic growth."

For more information, visit www.theplazagrp.com or http://truthchemical.com.