Coatings Trends & Technologies Seeks Speakers

Paint & Coatings Industry (PCI) magazine recently issued a call for speakers for its Coatings Trends & Technologies (CTT), scheduled to take place September 14-15 in Lombard, Ill. Individuals who have developed new products or technology-based processes that have the potential to transform the industry, or who have discovered new ways to use existing technologies to improve coatings formulations, should consider submitting an abstract to present at CTT. The deadline for abstracts is April 14.



For more information, visit www.coatingsconference.com.