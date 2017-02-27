Smith Named Troy Executive VP, COO

Troy Corp. recently announced the election of W. Brian Smith by the board of directors to the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer. In his new role, Smith will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence throughout the organization, including technical, sales, and service functions worldwide.

“I am honored to take on this new role, and look forward to partnering with senior management to expand Troy’s business and more importantly, to continue to focus on delivering high-quality products, service, and value to our customers,” Smith said. A Troy employee since 1995, he has held various leadership positions within the company, most recently that of vice president. His initiatives began with a focus on internal line-function efficiency and later on driving strategic growth. Smith reportedly played an instrumental role in Troy’s recent acquisition of the Ashland Industrial Biocides business.

