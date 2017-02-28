Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Gutierrez Named Pilot Sales Manager

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Bert Gutierrez is its new general manager for Latin America.

February 28, 2017
Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Bert Gutierrez is its new general manager for Latin America. In his new position, he will oversee the growth of products and technology in all Latin American territories.

Gutierrez replaces Sarah Mester, who moved to director of corporate development in January. 

Gutierrez reportedly has more than 30 years of experience in chemical distribution management. He most recently served as vice president of sales for SolvChem Inc.

For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com.  

