Accella to Purchase Covestro Spray Polyurethane Assets

Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC recently announced it has agreed to purchase certain assets of Covestro LLC’s North American spray polyurethane foam (SPF) business located in Spring, Texas. The sale is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter.

“This acquisition will significantly improve Accella’s position in the spray polyurethane foam market and is another strategic step with our positive track record combining the best polyurethane based companies in the industry,” said Andy Harris, president and CEO of Accella. “The addition of a well-rounded product technology portfolio and a team of highly regarded industry experts will highly complement our current spray polyurethane foam business. Moving forward, Accella intends to focus on investing in and growing our spray foam business to meet the needs of our valued customers with the best people, products, and service in the industry.”

“SPF is a very important area of business for our company with the value it brings to society,” said Chris Brink, Accella’s vice president of polyurethane systems. “We will continue to raise the position of SPF as the preferred insulation choice in modern residential and commercial construction.”

For more information, visit www.covestro.com or www.accellacorp.com.