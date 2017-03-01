Wacker Chemie Expands Binders Production

Wacker Chemie AG recently announced is expanding its existing production plants for polymeric binders in Germany. The company is currently building another dispersion reactor with an annual capacity of 60,000 mt at its Burghausen site. Some €25 million (~ $26 million) has reportedly been earmarked for the production and local-infrastructure expansion. The plant is scheduled for completion before the end of the year.

“The enlargement of our dispersion production in Burghausen is part of our strategy to achieve further profitable growth through expansions at existing production plants,” said Rudolf Staudigl, president and CEO. “The additional capacity will strengthen our market position as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of dispersions and dispersible polymer powders, and will help us meet our customers’ continuously increasing demand over the long term.”

