HENKEL: Solder Paste

February 27, 2017
This company has announced the commercial launch of LOCTITE HF 2W, a tin-lead, water-washable solder paste designed for high-throughput, high-yield production. Halide- and halogen-free and REACH compliant, the adhesive reportedly addresses environmental responsibility while delivering outstanding performance for Pb-based soldering.

“Excellent results and process adaptability underpin our latest development initiative,” says Ian Wilding, global technology director. “The unique formulation allows a tin-lead solder paste to work seamlessly with lead-free components, which is essential for the reliability of many mission-critical applications.”

For more information, visit www.henkel.com.

 

 

