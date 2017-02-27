HENKEL: Solder Paste

This company has announced the commercial launch of LOCTITE HF 2W, a tin-lead, water-washable solder paste designed for high-throughput, high-yield production. Halide- and halogen-free and REACH compliant, the adhesive reportedly addresses environmental responsibility while delivering outstanding performance for Pb-based soldering.

“Excellent results and process adaptability underpin our latest development initiative,” says Ian Wilding, global technology director. “The unique formulation allows a tin-lead solder paste to work seamlessly with lead-free components, which is essential for the reliability of many mission-critical applications.”

For more information, visit www.henkel.com.