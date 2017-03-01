FISNAR EUROPE: Dispensing Brush Tips

Eight new dispensing brush tips are available, designed to offer end users more diversity. The new dispensing brush tips are available in different brush and flow sizes, allowing users to control the coverage of fluid to substrate, as well as the speed of fluid flow through the tip. In addition, the tips have white nylon bristles rather than sable and reportedly meet BSE/TSE compliance to fulfil the demands of the medical device industry.

“As applications continue to become more demanding, we have recognized that a ‘one size fits all’ approach simply won’t suit the needs of the market, and that is the driving force behind the expansion of our dispensing tips range,” said Robert Campbell, product line manager.

For more information, visit www.fisnar.com.