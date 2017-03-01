Planning Ahead for Adhesive and Sealant Success

It’s crucial for any business to plan ahead. Whether it’s setting long-term financial goals, weekly sales numbers or even deadlines for projects, having goals to hit is important for every company. Here at ASI, we’re making plans to attend the Adhesive and Sealant Council Annual Spring Convention and Expo, which will be held May 3-5 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The event will offer speakers, two short courses, a lively exhibition floor, and multiple chances to network with industry experts, clients, end users, and researchers. Find out more on p. 22.

In addition, the European Coatings Show takes place April 3-6 in Nuremberg, Germany. Adhesives, sealants, coatings, inks, and construction chemicals suppliers and users can walk seven exhibition halls, attend multiple conference sessions, and take part in two networking events. Turn to p. 38 to learn what attendees can expect to see.

Sometimes required updates can provide opportunities to change in new and better ways. As part of a much-needed expansion in a school district in Utah, a new school was built to not only suit a rising number of students, but to do so in an environmentally conscious way. Composed of two multi-story educational wings centered around a common dining area, Odyssey Elementary was also devised to obtain LEED® Gold certification through its use of 1,200 solar panels, natural lighting and use of sustainable materials. Turn to p. 42 for more.

Our end-user coverage this month focuses on automotive applications. On p. 30, we examine how structural adhesives can play a major role in reducing overall labor and inventory costs while simplifying design and manufacturing processes. And on p. 34, a case study article describes how, through careful consideration and effective use of available resources, adhesives and tapes in durable assembly allow engineers worldwide to open the door to unknown innovations.

