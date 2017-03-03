Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Service Award

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company, recently announced it has received the Circuits Assembly 2017 Service Excellence Award (SEA). It was reportedly recognized for receiving the highest ratings for customer service for companies in the dispensing equipment category.

“In today’s highly technical and specialized world, it's not enough to offer good products," said Peter Bierhuis, president. “We must support our customers with the tools they need to be competitive. These characteristics are exactly what the Service Excellence Awards encourage and measure. ASYMTEK has always taken the extra steps with both our equipment and our global sales, applications, and service teams to deliver on every aspect of customer service. Our customers' recognition of our teams’ work is highly appreciated.”

