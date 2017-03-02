HUNTSMAN ADVANCED MATERIALS: Curing Agents

This company, a division of Huntsman Corp., will launch a new portfolio of low-temperature curing agents for heavy-duty industrial coatings applications at the European Coatings Show, scheduled to take place April 4-6 in Nuremberg, Germany. Designed to improve curing speed between 0°C and 10°C, the Ara® Cool range reportedly enables formulators to address needs for faster processing in cold or unpredictable weather across a variety of industries, including oil and gas, marine, transportation, and industrial maintenance.

The curing agents can be used in applications such as protective and decorative paints and anti-corrosion. With an extremely long pot life, the curing agents can enable ease of application while allowing end users to save on time and cost. In addition, the VOC levels of the range meet the challenging regulatory requirements for low temperature cure applications.

“With increased demand for effective coatings in extreme climates, the Ara Cool portfolio has been designed to provide outstanding cure speeds, even in the coldest of conditions,” said Martin Gerlitz, marketing manager. “The range provides our customers with competitive solutions to address the demand for higher performing coatings for harsh climates. This not only allows them to enter markets with adverse climates, but extends the application window in cold seasons and helps overcome issues presented by unpredictable weather, in addition to reducing VOC levels.”

For more information, visit www.huntsman.com.