EVONIK: Wetting Additives

Two new substrate wetting additives are now available: TEGO® wet 285 and 550, which were specifically developed for printing on food packaging. Both products reportedly offer a very high molecular weight for substrate wetting additives, which results in a particularly low tendency to migrate. The additives also comply with the Swiss Consumer Goods Ordinance (Annex 6, List A), which governs the use of substances used for printing of food packaging.

TEGO wet 550 enhances process reliability and achieves high-quality printing results. The pronounced reduction of surface tension that can be achieved in particular with 285, paired with low foam stabilizing, enable the easy wetting of demanding substrates, such as films. TEGO wet 550 is particularly suitable for use on paper.

Both products are solvent-free and liquid.

