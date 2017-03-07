Atlas Material Testing Opens German Lab

Atlas Material Testing Technology recently announced the opening of a new accelerated laboratory at its German headquarters in Linsengericht-Altenhaßlau, near Frankfurt.

“We have combined our Leicester, UK and Duisburg, Germany labs into the largest Atlas laboratory in the world,” said Richard Slomko, director, Atlas Weathering Services Group. “This new testing lab was built to serve not only all of Europe, but our clients from Asia as well.”

The laboratory is reportedly equipped with over 40 weathering instruments. In addition, it has an evaluations laboratory that offers instrumental color, gloss and visual evaluations performed by Atlas technicians.

