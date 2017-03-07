BYK Completes PolyAd Acquisition

BYK recently announced it has completed the acquisition of the plastics additives manufacturer PolyAd Services. The acquisition reportedly represents a strategic strengthening of BYK’s plastics additives segment.

The acquisition involves two operating companies in the U.S. and Germany, and a development and manufacturing site in the U.S.

“We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues so that, together, we will be able to provide our customers with a personalized, specialized and comprehensive portfolio of plastics additives,” said Thorsten Kröller, business line manager.

