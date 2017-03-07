Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

BYK Completes PolyAd Acquisition

The acquisition reportedly represents a strategic strengthening of BYK’s plastics additives segment.

RawMaterials.jpg
March 7, 2017
KEYWORDS acquisitions / additives
Reprints
No Comments

BYK recently announced it has completed the acquisition of the plastics additives manufacturer PolyAd Services. The acquisition reportedly represents a strategic strengthening of BYK’s plastics additives segment.

The acquisition involves two operating companies in the U.S. and Germany, and a development and manufacturing site in the U.S.

“We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues so that, together, we will be able to provide our customers with a personalized, specialized and comprehensive portfolio of plastics additives,” said Thorsten Kröller, business line manager.

For more information, visit www.byk.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.