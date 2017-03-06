PHOSEON TECHNOLOGY: Curing Equipment

The peak intensity of the FireJet™ FJ100 LED curing solution has been increased by 50%, up to 12W/cm2. The instrument reportedly combines size and power for space constrained environments requiring high intensity curing performance. With WhisperCool™ technology and TargetCure™ technology, the FJ100 can provide reliable, consistent performance at a quiet operating level.

“Customers value the performance and quiet operation of the FJ100 in a small form factor,” said Joe Becker, product marketing manager. “Adding WhisperCool and TargetCure technology further enhances the value of a great product.”

The UV LED curing lamps re aimed primarily at UV inkjet wide-format systems, and is capable of curing at the highest speeds for small-, medium- and grand-format digital printing systems. It's also suitable for many large single-pass UV inkjet and wood coating applications.

For more information, visit www.phoseon.com.