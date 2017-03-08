ICE USA Announces Keynote Speakers

ICE USA, the International Converting Exhibition, recently announced its keynote speakers, industry fundamental workshops, and technical education sessions for the event, scheduled for April 25-27 in Orlando, Fla.

“Our goal with the educational sessions at ICE USA is to keep attendees up to date with the latest industry information presented by experts in the converting industry,” said Melissa Magestro, executive vice president, Mack Brooks Exhibitions Inc. “Our programs offer something for every level of experience―whether you are just starting out and need the basics, you are looking for the latest in industry research, or you need advanced troubleshooting techniques.”

Program highlights include:

Robert Fry, Ph.D., chief economist, will present his outlook for the global economy in 2017 and beyond in the keynote presentation. In addition to covering the usual array of economic statistics, he'll address the vital role of oil prices, the likely impact of President Trump's policies on U.S. economic growth, and the potential for strong growth when the economy is at "full employment.”

The AIMCAL fundamentals course, a one-day program for anyone involved in coating and drying or slitting and rewinding operations of paper, film, nonwovens and other continuous flexible materials.

ICE USA technical sessions, which will cover topics including research, new technology and best practices in web coating, printing, drying, web handling, converting, finishing, adhesives, coatings, and substrates.

Future of Converting Theater presentations, which will discuss best business practices, M&As, sustainability, industry forecasts, and more.

For more information, visit www.ice-x-usa.com.