Handelman Joins KMG Executive Team

KMG, a global provider of specialty chemicals, recently announced that Jeff Handelman will join its executive team as senior vice president on March 13. He will reportedly be responsible for KMG’s global electronic chemicals business. Handelman will replace Andrew Lau, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“Andrew played a key role in the growth of KMG’s electronic chemicals business over the past several years, guiding this business through a period of integration and our global expansion,” said Chris Fraser, chairman and CEO. “On behalf of the board and management team, I thank Andrew for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

“We are pleased to announce that Jeff Handelman will join KMG as senior vice president, electronic chemicals,” Fraser continued. “Jeff is a seasoned executive with extensive industry experience and a proven track record of successfully leading global semiconductor materials companies. As KMG continues to expand on a global scale, Jeff’s leadership, strategic focus and deep industry expertise will be instrumental to the continued success of our electronic chemicals business.”

Handelman was most recently executive vice president, process materials at Versum Materials, which was spun off from Air Products and Chemicals’ electronic materials division in 2016. At Air Products, Handelman held positions of increasing responsibility, including wet process chemical general manager and vice president of global sales for the company’s electronics business.

For more information, visit http://kmgchemicals.com.