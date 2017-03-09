Chase Joins ChemQuest

The ChemQuest Group Inc. has hired Stephen Chase as senior consultant. Since 1978, he has held various technical roles, including marketing/sales, strategic planning, product education and training, quality control, product litigation consulting, and product management.

“We warmly welcome Stephen Chase to our practice,” said Dan Murad, president and CEO. “We feel confident that Stephen’s technical and marketing contributions in the floor coverings and accessories market (a growth area for specialty chemicals) will be an asset to ChemQuest clients’ business strategies for building envelope applications.”

