Shurtape Joins Sphere 1 Cooperative

Shurtape recently announced it has joined Sphere 1, a national cooperative of independent tool, fastener and concrete accessory distributors, as a preferred supplier. Through this partnership, Shurtape will reportedly work with Sphere 1 to deliver enhanced programs, education, and field training to its members.

“At Shurtape, we continue to innovate the pressure-sensitive tape category, and that includes aligning ourselves with the best in the industry,” said Eric Stone, director of industrial sales, North America. “We look forward to partnering with Sphere 1 as a preferred supplier and delivering high-quality, innovative tape solutions to its members, now and into the future.”

For more information, visit www.shurtape.com or www.sphere1.coop.