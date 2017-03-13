Maroon Group LLC Acquires Lincoln Fine Ingredients

Maroon Group LLC recently announced that it has acquired Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a national distributor of specialty chemicals. Lincoln Fine Ingredient’s management team, led by Jim Noon and Walter Martish III, will reportedly remain in place and continue to actively manage the business.

“Jim, Walter, and their team have built a great company that shares a similar customer-centric approach as Maroon Group,” said Mark E. Reichard, president and CEO of Maroon Group. “We’re delighted to complete this acquisition, which we’ve targeted for quite some time. This represents Maroon Groups first foray into the CARE segment. We’re gaining some real momentum having completed six acquisitions in less than three years, including companies operating in the CASE, plastics, specialty intermediates, and CARE segments.”

For more information, visit www.maroongroupllc.com.