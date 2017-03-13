ELLSWORTH ADHESIVES EUROPE: Positive Displacement PC Pump

The new TS8100 series positive displacement PC pump is now available to order. The volumetric pump is reportedly designed with the ability to dispense a range of fluids, including low-viscosity coatings to high-viscosity greases.

The pump is based on progressive cavity (PC) technology, with a special stator and rotor design to create an accurate and consistent dispensing output. The continuously volumetric dispense pump reportedly guarantees there will be no change to the shape or size of the fluid, due to the turning rotor moving the fluid in tightly sealed cavities through the stator’s fluid chamber and producing a volumetric fluid flow with the ability to adjust shot size. As such, the efficiency of this system can be ensured by the formulation and ability of this stator.

For more information, visit www.ellsworthadhesives.co.uk.