TA INSTRUMENTS: Testing Software

The new WinTest® 8.0 software package offers a powerful user interface and controls platform used across all TA ElectroForce® products. The ElectroForce instruments can be used for fatigue, durability and dynamic characterization of materials such as rubber, automotive components, biomaterials and medical devices.

The WinTest 8.0 can deliver data acquisition capabilities including a simplified setup process, auto configuration settings and user-defined data sample rates. It also reportedly doubles the real-time control and data rate to a speed of10 kHz, adds TuneIQ® for torsion motors, and includes new application-specific add-on software modules.

For more information, visit www.tainstruments.com.