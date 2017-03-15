AGC Chemicals Americas Expands Lab

AGC Chemicals Americas recently announced it has enhanced its AsahiGuard® water and oil repellents testing lab in Exton, Pa. The lab now reportedly contains extensive testing equipment specialized for developing repellents for textiles and nonwovens. In addition, the company has added equipment and new services for developing repellents for food service, packaging, paper, and stone and tile products.

“These new resources help us better support customers in their quest to develop, test and apply innovative products that repel oil, water and dirt,” said Tatsuya Masuda, managing director. “Our focus is on formulating products to customers' specifications while keeping environmental safety at the forefront.”

For more information, visit www.agcchem.com.