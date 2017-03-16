Riley Appointed OMNOVA Distributor Sales Manager

OMNOVA Solutions recently announced the appointment of Jason Riley as distributor sales manager, Americas, for its chemical business. In this newly created position, Riley will have responsibility for the support and growth of the company’s indirect sales channel for key markets including coatings, tape and adhesives, elastomeric modification, paper and packaging, construction, textiles, and graphic arts.

“We recognize the continued importance of strong indirect sales channel relationships, and providing world-class support to our distribution partners,” said Mark Chrisman, vice president, sales. “Jason brings extensive experience in distribution, sales, and customer support management and is prepared to lead OMNOVA and its distribution partners to greater growth.”

In addition to providing a strategic focus on distributor partnerships for the chemicals businesses, Riley will work internally to further align OMNOVA’s organizational support functions, ensuring the quality and consistency of service provided to distributor partners.

