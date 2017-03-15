Former PSTC Executive Director Anderson Dies

The Pressure Sensitive Tape Council (PSCT) recently announced that Glen Anderson, former executive director and Hall of Fame member, has died after a long battle with cancer. He passed away on March 10.

Anderson was the PSTC’s executive president from 1982-2012. After his retirement in 2012, the Technical Seminar’s Opening Session was named the Glen Anderson Opening Session to honor his commitment and dedication to PSTC. His passion, vision and enthusiasm were reportedly instrumental to PSTC’s success today.

For more information, visit www.pstc.org.