MASTER BOND: Epoxy System

Supreme 3HTND-2DM is a rapid-curing, toughened, one-part epoxy system used for the dam-and-fill method for chip-on-board encapsulation. The system reportedly passes ASTM E 595 specifications for NASA low outgassing enabling it to be used in vacuum, aerospace, electro-optic and other related applications. It can bond well to a variety of substrates used in electronics, including silicon and other semiconductors, metals, ceramics and many plastics. In addition, it reportedly has enhanced dimensional stability and has a tensile strength of 6,000-7,500 psi at room temperature. It also maintains its Shore D hardness of 85 after withstanding 1,000 hours at 85°C/85% RH.

