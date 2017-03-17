Ellsworth Adhesives Announces Seller of the Year Award Recipients

Ellsworth Adhesives recently announced that the Dow Corning Distributor Seller of the Year Award for 2016 has been awarded to two of their engineering sales representatives (ESR). This annual award is given to the top Dow Corning distributor sellers who reportedly demonstrate top sales growth, new registered opportunities, focus on emerging markets, and exceptional performance in the sale of Dow Corning’s Performance Silicone Products.

Ellsworth Adhesives’ Engineering Sales Representatives Ron Cormier (Northern California) has been awarded the 2016 Gold Level Seller of the Year for North America, and Jason McGough (Northern California) has been awarded the 2016 Bronze Level Seller of the Year for North America. These awards reportedly honor best in class for field sales professionals representing Dow Corning Performance Silicone Products applications.

“We are thrilled to receive the Gold and Bronze awards,” said Jay Richardson, vice president of sales, ESR Group North America, Ellsworth Adhesives. “It is a direct reflection of the dedication and technical expertise of Cormier, McGough, and the entire ESR team at Ellsworth Adhesives.”

