BJM Pumps Announces Personnel Changes

BJM Pumps recently announced a promotion and two new hires.

March 20, 2017
BJM Pumps recently announced the promotion of Joseph Ho to service manager. Ho has reportedly served as an integral member of the BJM team for over a decade.

In addition, Randy Gonzalez has been hired as warehouse technician. His responsibilities include warehouse inventory management and coordinating with the shipping and production departments on orders.

Cameron Rodriguez-Miller has also been hired as production technician.

For more information, visit www.bjmpumps.com.

 

