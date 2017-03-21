HENKEL: Electrically Conductive Adhesives

LOCTITE ABLESTIK ICP 3535M1 electrically conductive adhesives (ECAs) reportedly provide a robust alternative to solder for many applications, lower component assembly stress and facilitate lead-free interconnection for regulatory compliance.

The adhesives have found use at global automotive electronics manufacturers, where it is being used for the production of transmission control units and qualified for several other automotive applications. The adhesives reportedly offer stable contact resistance and good mechanical integrity after 3,000 hrs of temperature and humidity testing, 3,000 cycles of thermal shock evaluation, and 3,000 hrs of heat storage. It consistently outperformed competitive samples against which it was tested, according to the company.

“The adaptability of the material is unprecedented for an ECA,” said Ian Wilding, global technology manager. “Component adaptability is one example, but the material also allows device assembly onto various substrates including OSP-finished PCBs, LTCCs and high-temperature ceramics. Cost savings per board, supply chain simplicity, performance and reliability are all significantly better with LOCTITE ABLESTIK ICP 3535M1 than with conventional ECA materials.”

