Coatings Segment Driving Growth for Fluorosurfactants Market

The fluorosurfactants market size is projected to reach $667.4 million by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2016 to 2021, according to a recent report from Research and Markets.

Fluorosurfactants are used in very low concentration to increase the wetting, leveling and oil repellency in applications such as adhesives, coatings, waxes, polishes, cleaners, and films. These applications drive the fluorosurfactants market globally. Stringent regulations over VOC emissions and the high cost of fluorosurfactants reportedly act as restraining factors for the growth of the fluorosurfactants market.

The anionic segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the fluorosurfactants market. Anionic fluorosurfactants show excellent wettability and permeability, and also provide better leveling. Anionic fluorosurfactants are widely preferred in coatings and specialty detergents, as they provide excellent cleaning and help achieve lower surface tension as compared to the other types. The growing demand for coatings is expected to increase the demand for anionic fluorosurfactants globally.

The coatings segment is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of fluorosurfactants market globally. Fluorosurfactants are widely preferred in coatings due to their superior leveling and wetting properties in comparison to other surfactants. The growing demand for coatings is expected to increase the demand for fluorosurfactants globally.

