BASF declares force majeure on PolyTHF in North America

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, March 22, 2017 – BASF has declared force majeure in North America on PolyTHF® following an event that impacted production in its Tetrahydrofuran (THF) manufacturing unit in Geismar, Louisiana. The event forced the shutdown of the THF and PolyTHF production units.

While THF and PolyTHF production has resumed, the units were suspended for several weeks. The company estimates the force majeure will last through the second quarter of 2017.

BASF informed affected customers and is working to minimize the impact of the event on its customers’ business. The event did not impact the safety or quality of the PolyTHF material.

The company will continue to update customers regarding supply capability over the next few weeks.