Grace Matthews Advises Applied Adhesives on Sale

Grace Matthews Inc. recently announced that Minneapolis-based Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison (GHJ&M) has acquired a majority position in Applied Adhesives, a former portfolio company of Ellipse Capital. The current management team has reportedly retained ownership in Applied and will continue leading the company moving forward. Grace Matthews advised the shareholders of Applied Adhesives on the transaction.

“We have enjoyed working with management over the last several years to combine two leading organizations into a prominent adhesives distribution platform,” said Peter Gotsch, managing partner, Ellipse Capital. “We believe Applied is incredibly well positioned to continue executing its growth strategy under new ownership. The transaction is a terrific outcome for Applied’s shareholders and will allow management to maintain significant ownership in the business going forward.”

Andy Hinz, managing director at Grace Matthews, said, “GHJ&M is the right buyer for Applied. Their experience and understanding of the manufacturing and distribution space combined with a commitment to management partnership will support Applied through its next phase of growth. We are pleased to have assisted both the management team and Ellipse Capital through a successful process.”

