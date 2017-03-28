Chromaflo Opens Indian Facility

Chromaflo Technologies Corp. recently announced the inauguration of Chromaflo India’s new manufacturing facility.

“This is the first step in our endeavor to bring world-class production and products to customers in India,” said Scott Becker, president and CEO, Chromaflo Technologies Corp. “The investment in people, laboratories, and machinery will allow us to offer our global technologies throughout the India Sub-Continent (ISC).”

Becker also recognized Srinivasa Rao, Chromaflo’s ISC country manager, for his leadership efforts in this endeavor. This investment intends to help expand the capacity and capabilities of Chromaflo Technologies globally.

